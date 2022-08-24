Anthony Martial shows value of the ‘Dark Arts’ against Liverpool – video



Anthony Martial showed that Manchester United can do the dirty against Liverpool last Monday.

In the closing stages, the Frenchman won a corner to keep the pressure off United.

He was keen to take full advantage of the situation with a little of the dark arts to secure the win.

A ball boy was alert to his task in retrieving possession for the Red Devils’ set piece.

However, Martial was clear in his instructions to slow down the tempo and keep the play away from United’s goal as long as possible.

@UtdFaithfuls earlier tweeted:

“Just seen this now.

“Anthony Martial telling the ball-boy to slow down and waste some time”

While only a minor part of the overall game – and something many other teams do – this could be an encouraging use of nous for United fans.

The Red Devils have often been short in their applications of the ‘dark arts’ of the game.

This was especially evident in last season’s tie against Atletico Madrid, in which the Spaniards were praised for their experience and cleverness with their time-wasting.

While United have a long way to go before they can turn 45 minutes of football into eleven, this could be an early sign of a team with a will to win unseen in recent years.







