Antony’s move to Manchester United could be sealed this week

Monday night finally saw the Erik ten Hag era kick-off at Manchester United as the Red Devils dominated arch rivals Liverpool to secure a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

The much-needed win boosted the morale of a squad low on confidence as well as in certain players who have had to endure a torrid time in the last year.

The victory was just a start and a lot needs to be done so as to maintain this momentum going forward. The squad needs to keep at it and Ten Hag is also desperate for further additions as he seeks to mould the squad in his own image.

The three players he bought previously were in fine fettle against the team from Merseyside as the latest addition in Casemiro watched from the stands.

The midfield has been the subject of much debate and the Brazilian’s entry will bring some much-needed steel and bite to the centre of the park.

Sources close to Ajax expect #mufc to make another bid for Antony, with some placing the potential offer at €94m. [@lauriewhitwell] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 23, 2022

Antony the saviour?

But there still remains doubts over the attacking spots with Cristiano Ronaldo likely to leave while Anthony Martial‘s injury record has already planted seeds of doubt in Ten Hag’s mind.

That is why the former Ajax boss is desperate to be reunited with current Ajax winger Antony. The Brazilian prefers playing on the right and can use his left peg to devastating effect. He will also bring much needed balance to the right flank.

Ajax have so far turned down a bid from United in the region of €80million but as reported previously, the Old Trafford club are likely to come back with a higher bid which Ajax should grudgingly accept.

And according to journalist Valentijn Driessen, a deal for the Brazil international could be completed this week with the player travelling to Manchester ‘as early as Wednesday.’

“I think it will be completed this week. I heard an amount of 97 million euros, so just under one hundred. Ajax will have to agree to that,” he was quoted as saying by Vandaag Inside (via Voetbal Primeur).

The same journalist also added that United still retain interest in Cody Gakpo while they are likely to try one last time for Ten Hag’s primary midfield target Frenkie de Jong.

Ziyech confusion

Interestingly, Ajax were targetting their former star Hakim Ziyech as a possible solution for when Antony leaves. But those plans might be scuppered by Tottenham Hotspur who are also interested in the Chelsea winger.

The Morocco international wants to leave the Blues in search of regular football and Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder is said to be keen on bringing back Ziyech to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

But Ajax can only think of this deal once Antony’s sale is secured and they will need to go all out for Ziyech due to his wage demands, something Tottenham will have little trouble in matching.

With Ajax, Ziyech is guaranteed regular minutes as he bids to make a comeback in the national team ahead of the World Cup while Tottenham have an array of riches up front.



