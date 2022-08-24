Brandon Williams set to stay at Manchester United



Brandon Williams is set to stay at Manchester United.

The academy graduate spent last season on loan at Norwich City and features in 26 Premier League matches.

He was unable to help The Canaries stay up, as they finished bottom and conceded 84 goals in the process.

While it would be unreasonable to lay those statistics and Williams’ door, it would fair to say that his performance did not inspire much confidence in his ability to vie for a starting spot at United.

That would go doubly for that spot being at right back, given that he regularly played on the opposite flank for Norwich.

He was also a left back the last time he had a sustained run in the Red Devils’ team.

However according to The Athletic, he will stay at the club as a possible alternative to Diogo Dalot, who has emerged as clear first choice at right fullback.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka subject to interest from Crystal Palace, Williams may be the only such alternative in the squad.

Palace are looking to secure their former player in a deal worth substantially less than the £50m they received from him three years ago.

Even a loan move is possible at this stage.

While United could still be in the market for a right back, they do not appear to be in advance talks with any candidate at this stage.

And with time running out, it is quite likely that United will compete this season with Dalot and Williams as their only options on the right side of defence.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

Prepare for the game with our preview, team news and tactical analysis

Get carefully selected news, transfer news, intelligent opinion and humour

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



