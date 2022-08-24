Brian Brobbey refused Erik ten Hag’s offer of a Manchester United move



Brian Bobbey was a serious transfer target for Manchester United before his move back to Ajax this summer.

The Dutch striker disclosed the nature of a WhatsApp conversation he had with Erik ten Hag after the United manager’s appointment.

The news was recently tweeted by @TheEuropeanLad:

“Brian Brobbey confirms to @VI_nl that Erik ten Hag tried to get him to Manchester United:

“Erik ten Hag wanted to work with me again and texted me on Whatsapp to ask me if I was open to joining, but I refused him kindly.

“I wanted to come back here.

“I have to succeed here.””

That Brobbey was a serious target or that he refused his former bosses advances are both somewhat surprising.

The Ajax man is clearly a talent, but he was a rarely used second choice to Sebastien Haller during Ten Hag’s tenure and did not pull up any trees during his stint as RB Leipzig.

He may well have been a useful squad option for a team that has fallen on hard times with their striking options lately.

However, whether he really has the quality to lead the line in the Premier League is questionable.

Brobbey may well have turned down a squad role in favour of replacing Haller at Ajax, although some would argue that his decision underlines United’s inability to attract young talent.

As his comments suggest, the striker may feel he has unfinished business in Amsterdam.







