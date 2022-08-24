Cody Gakpo: Manchester United unlikely to sign PSV Eindhoven star

Manchester United are reportedly unlikely to land PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo.

According to Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic), United are keen on Ajax winger Antony and hence their pursuit of Gakpo could be coming to an end.

There is a very little chance of signing both.

The report states:

“The Athletic reported last week that United had revived their interest in Antony with just two weeks remaining of the summer transfer window.”

“United submitted an offer of €80million (£67.6million) last Wednesday which was rebuffed by Ten Hag’s former employers.”

“Ten Hag is desperate to bolster his attacking options following United’s poor start to the new Premier League campaign and United will weigh up further targets if they sign Antony.”

“United are also admirers of PSV forward Cody Gakpo although the hope that the club could sign both him and Antony is reducing.”

Gakpo is said to be very keen on the move to Old Trafford but is focussing on his team’s match against Rangers for UCL qualification.

The Dutchman would be a great addition, in case Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

Antony seems to be Erik ten Hag’s priority in the attacking position. The two had a great relationship at Ajax, and Ten Hag was instrumental in the Brazilian’s growth as a player last season.

Gakpo, being more physical and explosive, would offer a different dyamic. He is versatile and can operate as a striker.

It will be interesting to see if United take a punt on both.



