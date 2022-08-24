Eintracht Frankfurt surprised by Manchester United’s Kevin Trapp interest, set big price



Manchester United’s bid for Kevin Trapp came as a surprise to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga club now has a serious decision to make, having already lost key players Filip Kostic and Martin Hintregger this summer.

Bild reporter Roland Palmert believes that Frankfurt should not make any decision to part with their number one lightly.

Frankfurt would have to pay a substantial fee for any replacement that could be seen as adequate for Trapp.

And time is running out for them to find such a replacement, with the window shutting in just a week.

With only two points from their opening three games and a “wobbly structure” at the club, fears of relegation for last season’s Europa League winners are not completely ludicrous at this stage.

As argued by Ulrika Sickenberger in the same article, Frankfurt should not stand in Trapp’s way should he desire a move since, at 32 years of age, he is unlikely to get such an opportunity again.

Despite falling behind their rivals, Manchester United offer an opportunity to play in the best league in the world.

And while the German has sampled big clubs before via Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United offer a historic global appeal the like of which Trapp has yet to be a part of.

Speaking to Sport Bild on Monday (quotes via Manchester Evening News), Trapp spoke up on his own future:

“As I said during my first spell at Frankfurt, it’s always nice when rumours like this come out. It’s a nice acknowledgement – but I can’t say anything about it.”

Given that he moved during his first spell, those words may offer some encouragement to United.

However a reported £21m price tag could be a stumbling block, as would the short deadline and lack of guarantee that Trapp would be United’s number one.







