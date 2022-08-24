Eric Bailly has been spotted ahead of his departure from Manchester United



Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been spotted for the first time since his transfer to Marseille was reported.

It has been a summer of clear outs for the Premier League club who were expected to overhaul their squad with most of the fringe players leaving.

Major departures include a permanent transfer to Fulham for Andreas Pereira with Alex Telles leaving on loan to Sevilla.

Bailly seems to be the next player from the first team to be departing with The Peoples Person reporting on the loan deal with the Ligue 1 club.

The deal could become permanent if the French side qualifies for the Champions League next season.

A photo on Twitter has arisen of Bailly landing in France and heading to his new club where he will be competing for the starting centre-back position.

Voilà @ericbailly24 est arrivé à Marignane 💪💙😎 pic.twitter.com/Zz5fgLAJmi — titi ( c’est toi le boss) (@Mode55489648) August 24, 2022

The caption reads that he has landed in Marignane.

Many Man United fans will be disappointed with his spell after a run of serious injuries and failing to get back into the swing of things.

He arrived from Villarreal in 2016 and made 70 Premier League appearances scoring one goal.

With the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, it became known that a number of centre-backs will be leaving this season with Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all expecting to stay.

United will try and find solutions for Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe who will be eager to restart their career elsewhere.

The club will go into the transfer window’s closing days, finalising outgoings with many youngsters expected to develop further at another club on loan.



