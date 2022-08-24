FC Andorra pushing to sign Hannibal Mejbri on loan

With the end of the summer transfer window just about a week away, Manchester United officials are running helter-skelter as they try and add more quality to the squad.

The 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool on Monday helped ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag but the Dutchman is aware of the need to build a strong and happy squad if his team are to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

The signing of Casemiro is sure to add steel and bite to a brittle midfield while the club is also actively trying to recruit an attacker with Ajax winger Antony the most likely target.

Then comes the question of outgoings — both permanent and temporary. United have always struggled on this front and are currently struggling to offload a bunch of academy prospects along with more senior options.

One name who is in need of a spell away from the club in order to get more regular first-team minutes is Hannibal Mejbri. He had got his chance to impress in pre-season and Ten Hag seems to think a loan will do him a world of good.

Andorra in for Hannibal

The 19-year-old combative midfielder is wanted by a bunch of Championship clubs but according to L’Equipe, a surprising club has emerged as front-runners and they even want to buy the Tunisian at the end of the loan spell.

Segunda División club FC Andorra are going all out to secure Mejbri’s signature, the French outlet reports. The ambitious Spanish club, owned by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, was only promoted to the second tier of Spanish football earlier this year.

It has been a dramatic rise for the club since Pique came onboard back in 2018. They have climbed up all the way from the fifth division to the Segunda division and now want a combative yet skillful presence in midfield.

Andorra have proposed a season-long loan deal and have included a buy option set at €25million. The clause would come into effect if the club gets promoted to the La Liga.

Championship move likely

However, the Tunisian international’s parent club would prefer he remains in England and gets acclimatised to the rigours of Championship football. West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City have expressed their interest in a loan deal for the youngster.

Mejbri, who signed for United back in 2019 from Monaco, was given his debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while he gained recognition for his fiery cameo against Liverpool last season.

United have high hopes from the Ivry-sur-Seine-born midfielder and it seems highly unlikely that they would be willing to part ways with Mejbri on a permanent basis even before he gets a chance to shine for the club.



