Frenkie de Jong pursuit looks over for Manchester United, although “plot twist” possible



Frenkie de Jong remains subject to intense rumours regarding a potential switch from FC Barcelona to Manchester United.

According to Adrian Fernandes of Sport.es, the Red Devils are hopeful of completing a deal for the Dutchman despite their recent capture of Casemiro.

With Barcelona no closer to settling a compromise over De Jong’s wage deferral agreement, the midfielder is still owed a substantial sum from the Catalan giants.

The Blaugrana had hoped to force the playmaker to agree to yet another wage cut to help them to limit their own salary mismanagement, however that does not appear likely to happen.

The report even claims that “emissaries from Manchester United will appear in Barcelona in the coming days to try to close the operation.”

This would be a huge boost to Erik ten Hag’s midfield, which previously lacked both a true defensive midfielder and a deep playmaker.

However, according to the reliable Laurie Whitwell, “the pursuit is considered done.”

Given the £70m transfer fee, United are said to consider Casemiro an alternative to De Jong, at least as an elite addition to the engine room.

A “last minute plot twist” has not been ruled out, however the furore caused by De Jong liking a post about the Brazilian’s arrival at Old Trafford will likely lead no further.

Whether or not United aim for a cheaper player in the mould of De Jong is unclear.

They have recently put James Garner up for sale, although Casemiro joins Fred, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes among Ten Hag’s midfield options.

Aside from potentially Eriksen, a deep playmaker seemingly does not exist among those options.

Six players for three positions ought to be adequate depth, although it could be argued that some of those options have not shown enough to be considered reliable options for Manchester United.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

Prepare for the game with our preview, team news and tactical analysis

Get carefully selected news, transfer news, intelligent opinion and humour

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



