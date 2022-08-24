Harry Maguire is expected to stay at Manchester United to fight for his place



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to stay at the club despite interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the centre-back who is rumoured to be frozen out of the squad after poor performances.

The humiliating defeats to Brighton and Brentford didn’t help the Englishman’s case and it now looks like there will be a changing of the guard in defence.

After the England man was dropped for the Liverpool match, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane proved to be the partnership Man United fans have wanted.

It looks like this could be the go-to pairing going forwards after an improved display vs. one of the club’s biggest rivals.

Fabrizio Romano has effectively debunked rumours linking Maguire to Chelsea with nothing expected to change regarding his role at United.

No negotiations ongoing between Manchester United and Chelsea for Harry Maguire. He's expected to stay at Man United and fight for his place, no different plans on clubs side too. 🔴 #MUFC Chelsea position, always the same: they want Wesley Fofana. #CFC pic.twitter.com/9B8Rj7rx0V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022

He said in a tweet “No negotiations ongoing between Manchester United and Chelsea for Harry Maguire.”

“He’s expected to stay at Man United and fight for his place, no different plans on clubs side too.”

“Chelsea position, always the same: they want Wesley Fofana.”

It is clear to see that Erik ten Hag wants to keep his captain at the club to see if he can fight for his place and pick up form again.

The Daily Mail reports that the centre-back isn’t for sale despite being dropped on Monday.

Maguire, The Mail says, will work hard over the next weeks and months and knows that this period of his career will be a huge challenge.

“It remains to be seen whether his omission was a simple case of squad rotation or whether it signals the start of something much more damaging for Maguire,” the outlet reports.

“Behind the scenes there is a sense that Ten Hag, much like Pep Guardiola has done successfully at Manchester City, will rotate his defenders. Maguire will hope that is the plan.

“Indeed, privately it is understood Ten Hag has told Maguire that he is still counting on him playing a key role this season.”

The Telegraph‘s James Ducker confirms that the centre backs will be rotated.

“United’s four leading centre-backs have recently been told by Ten Hag that he will be operating a rotation policy this season,” Ducker claims.

“Rotation is not going to be carried out on a charitable basis and so, while any notion of the door suddenly being shut on Maguire should be dispelled, it is also not a stretch to suggest the United captain is facing up to what could yet prove the biggest fight of his Old Trafford career.

“Martinez and Varane were imperious against Liverpool and it would be a great surprise if the pair do not now start against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.”







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!