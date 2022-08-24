James Garner close to £14m move from Manchester United to Everton



Everton are in talks to sign James Garner from Manchester United.

The promising midfielder appears to be out of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the current season, with Garner yet to play a competitive minute.

His preseason was hampered by injury, but it seems he has failed to impress the new boss since his return either.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier this month, John Murtough put the youngster up for sale.

That has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Southampton, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move from Old Trafford.

However according to The Athletic, Everton’s interest seems the most advanced at this stage.

Dele Alli is close to a move to Turkish side Besiktas, and Frank Lampard is intent on strengthening his midfield.

A price of around £14m has been mooted, which would be attractive for a player who enjoyed such success at Nottingham Forest last season.

Garner was a key player during Forest’s promotion campaign, featuring in 44 Championship matches.

His price looks like quite the bargain for a likely Premier League talent, although United may be worrisome of making a mistake in continuing to hold on to players too long.

With Casemiro joining the club this week and the Red Devils searching for further quality in midfield, Garner’s opportunities at the club would likely be next to non-existent this season.







