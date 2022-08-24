Manchester United prepared to offer €94m for Ajax’s Antony



Manchester United are willing to pay €94m to secure the signing of Antony from Ajax.

According to Sky Sports News, that figure will include performance-related addons and United are readying the offer.

The outlet earlier tweeted:

“BREAKING: Manchester United are prepared to raise their offer for Ajax forward Antony to around €94m including add-ons.”

BREAKING 🚨: Manchester United are prepared to raise their offer for Ajax forward Antony to around €94m including add-ons. 🔴⤵️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ibNP88zhC2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 24, 2022

United have been expected to improve upon their previous offer for the Brazilian, who has been a target throughout the summer.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier this week, United were never considering a bid as high as €100m upfront, as had been reported elsewhere.

However the size of a fee is surely a statement of the Red Devils’ intent as they look to add to their attacking options.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are the only senior wide attacking options at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, they have yet to add to their forward line this window despite Erik ten Hag’s repeated insistence on needing depth up top.

But having lost several key players already this summer, Ajax have been reluctant to let Antony leave.

With Ajax close to the signing of Hakim Ziyech, it is likely that a bid of this size will convince them to part with their talisman.

Antony and his agent have reportedly been trying to force the move and the combination of factors could make this a deal likely to happen well before the deadline.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

Prepare for the game with our preview, team news and tactical analysis

Get carefully selected news, transfer news, intelligent opinion and humour

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



