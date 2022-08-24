Manchester United closing in on €95 million deal for Antony



Manchester United have reportedly put in an offer worth €90 million for Ajax winger Antony.

According to Mike Verweij (Telegraaf), the Red Devils have a personal agreement in place with Antony for a five-year deal till 2027.

The player is desperate for a move and has informed Ajax that if they refused the move then it would impact his season.

He has officially handed in a transfer request, as per The Mirror.

Antony is said to be really keen on the idea of reuniting with his former manager and was disappointed at Ajax’s attempt of blocking a move last week.

The 22 year old has consistently been Erik ten Hag’s number one attacking target, and it looks like he could finally be getting his man.

The report claims that United’s new €90 million bid would be submitted on Thursday.

The final transfer fee would be €95 million, excluding bonuses.

Antony’s representatives are reportedly in London to finalise an agreement

United are ready to break the bank on Antony, as they look to bolster United’s attacking department.

The Brazilian is seen as the ideal right winger to fit into Ten Hag’s system at United.

His creativity and flair on the flanks would offer balance to the team’s attack and create spaces for other players.

United are also interested in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo but are unsure whether they will continue to pursue him after getting Antony.



