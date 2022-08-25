Ander Herrera set to complete move to Athletic Bilbao



Ander Herrera is set to complete a free transfer to Athletic Bilbao.

The former Manchester United player is to be released from his two-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

He was told some weeks ago that the Parisians no longer required his services and wanted to break his contract off.

This will allow him to complete the move on a free transfer.

He will sign for the Basque club until 2024 with the option of a fourth year.

The midfielder returns to his former club having played under their current manager, Ernesto Valverde, during his last stint at Athletic.

Herrera, now 33, signed for United in 2014 for £28.85m after a long pursuit ended with the Red Devils agreeing to pay his release clause.

His high-octane style of play endeared himself to the Old Trafford faithful during his five years at the club.

He made 132 appearances which included some impressive defensive performances.

One such memorable display occurred under Jose Mourinho, who tasked the Spaniard with the unenviable job of man marking a fearsome Eden Hazard out of the game.

Herrera played brilliantly on the day as United secured a 2-0 win over Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side.

He may not have the legs he did back in April 2017, but he will undoubtedly show the same level of commitment at Bilbao.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

Prepare for the game with our preview, team news and tactical analysis

Get carefully selected news, transfer news, intelligent opinion and humour

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



