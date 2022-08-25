Anthony Elanga: Everton interested in loan move for Manchester United attacker

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga could reportedly be shipped out on loan.

According to The Daily Mail, Antony’s possible arrival at Old Trafford could mean a loan move for Elanga to Everton.

The Toffees are reportedly very interested in the Swede, along with James Garner.

United are closing in on a record-breaking deal to sign Antony from Ajax, with personal terms being agreed.

The 22 year old is expected to be a starter for United, especially given his humongous price tag.

This would mean limited game time for Elanga, who is in his peak development years.

The Swede’s performance against Liverpool showed that he is willing to work hard for the team and is ready to fight for his place.

Elanga is not the most technically proficient of players but could be developed into a useful squad player for the future.

The 20 year old is blessed with raw pace, and if used in the right system, could prove to be a nuisance for the opposition defenders.

His battle against Trent Alexander-Arnold was a prime example. The English right back was ripped apart by Elanga for the entirety of the game.

Everton would represent an ideal opportunity for Elanga to gain some first-team experience in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s side could be selling Antony Gordon to Chelsea, so a move for Elanga would make sense.



