Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata turned down by Manchester United



Manchester United have ended discussions with Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard was in talks with the Red Devils and at one point looked like a “genuine possibility” for the club.

According to the reliable Laurie Whitwell however, that possibility has now ended due to disagreement over price.

The journalist earlier tweeted:

“Morata talks ended last week over price.”

Manchester United are preparing new Antony bid. Ajax insisting on €100m but discussions have taken place over fee + structure. Ambitious hopes Gakpo might also join are fading. P.S. Morata talks ended last week over price.#MUFC @TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/bVWg25nUN1 — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 24, 2022

According to his article on The Athletic, “Sources said Atletico had demanded a €35m fee for the striker.”

Considering Morata is 29 years old and lacks much of a goalscoring pedigree, it is understandable that such a price would put off United.

The forward has been an important player for Luis Enrique’s Spain side due to his centre forward work away from the goalmouth.

Thoughts that he could provide a similar option for Erik ten Hag may have influenced those at Old Trafford intent on signing him.

However, while they continue to search for an additional striker, they will more than likely have to conduct their search away from Madrid.

United were seemingly linked with every Atletico Madrid forward last week, although Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix always looked highly unlikely to make the switch.

While it is unclear if a genuine centre forward will sign before the window shuts, United are making moves to bring in an attacker, with a bid currently being prepared for Ajax winger Antony.







