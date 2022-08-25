Casemiro available for Southampton clash after work permit accepted



Manchester United fans will be overjoyed to learn that Casemiro has had his application for a work permit accepted.

Earlier, DeadlineDayLive tweeted:

“Casemiro has finally received his work permit and today he will train for the first time with the Manchester United squad.

“He will be available to play against Southampton.”

He is now available for training at his new club and is set to be involved in the weekend’s fixture against Southampton.

Erik ten Hag had previously said that he expected the work permit to be resolved quickly.

However after Lisandro Martinez had to wait ten days for his to finally go through, some had doubt over the Brazilian’s chances of being immediately available.

Those fears have now been allayed.

Casemiro may well go straight into the side, potentially in a familiar partnership with his national teammate Fred.

The pair have a “special relationship” according to the United new boy.

They spoke before Casemiro signed for the club and may look to bring their national successes to club level.

Regardless of who joins him at the heart of the Red Devils team, fans will be delighted to see the five-time Champions League winner line up for United for the first time on Saturday.







