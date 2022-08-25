Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo in front of Manchester United teammates



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo in front of his teammates in a two-hour long showdown last Thursday.

According to Neil Custis (The Sun), Ten Hag is frustrated with the entire saga involving Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has made his desire to leave the club quite clear.

His super agent Jorge Mendes has offered him to the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli, but neither have engaged in further negotiations.

Ten Hag feels this circus is undermining his job as a manager and wants Ronaldo gone.

The Sun’s report states: “Ten Hag is sick of the Ronaldo circus that threatens to undermine his rebuilding job.”

“He was particularly angry last week after the Portuguese superstar promised he would soon deliver a tell-all interview.”

“Now Ten Hag just wants the forward out, while a number of players feel Ronaldo’s attitude and mood is affecting spirit in the camp.”

The Dutchman held a squad meeting last Thursday, where he told Harry Maguire and Ronaldo that would not be starting in the match against Liverpool.

The decision did pay off in the end, as United emerged victorious. Ten Hag’s ruthlessness was praised by many United fans.

He is clearly stamping his authority on this side, and only wants players that are willing to buy into his philosophy.

“The Dutchman told the players that he had the full backing of the United board to do everything his way.”

“If anyone did not like it or did not want to play for him, they were invited to tell him there and then – and they were free to leave the club.”

“He said they all had to be on the same page and play football the way he wanted.”



