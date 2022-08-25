Manchester United edit anti-Glazers chants out of Casemiro presentation video – report



Manchester United media team edited a Casemiro Old Trafford presentation video, removing Glazers out chants.

The shocking discovery has had the opposite effect, instead making fans angrier, who now feel cheated.

In the original video, while Casemiro is being presented at the Theatre of Dreams there are clear and incredibly audible Glazers out chants.

In the edited video, the Glazers out chants have been removed, with cheers and applause the only audible sounds.

This altered video is what has been posted on the club’s official social media pages, including Twitter and Instagram.

In the first video, the quite clear and audible “We want Glazers out” chants, as in the second video have been left out.

This latest stunt by United represents another uncovered attempt by the club ownership to dilute fans’ efforts to air their dissatisfaction with the greedy Glazer family.

On top of this, there was also another video that emerged of Old Trafford security confiscating a Glazers out banner from the disabled section of the TRA.

This is the state of our club Security illegally confiscating a GLAZERS OUT flag from the TRA disabled section last night By the Club's own definition it does NOT fit into any of the categories (political, commercial, illegal ..) We will be taking this up with @MU_ST directly pic.twitter.com/7Stpc0iZvo — The 1958 (@The__1958) August 23, 2022

The Red Devils supporters came out in large numbers to protest against the Glazers ahead of the side’s crunching tie against Liverpool.

Since they took over in 2005 through a leveraged buy-out agreement that fundamentally loaded the club with debt, the Glazers have never been popular.

This situation has only gotten worse as the years have gone by, culminating in a series of protests and boycotts being witnessed presently.

The Old Trafford faithful seem more determined than ever to show the club’s parasitic owners the door.

The Glazers are clearly getting desperate, as evidenced by their doctoring of the Casemiro unveiling video and other actions intended to cover up the severity of fan protests.

