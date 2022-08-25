Manchester United hold talks over Newcastle United’s Martin Dubravka



Manchester United are in the hunt for a goalkeeper who will not only be an understudy to David de Gea but who will also provide the Spaniard with competition.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of names, the most recent being Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp.

However, a move has failed to come to fruition with the Europa League winner now poised to stay at the German club.

A recent report also indicated United had made a bid for an unnamed goalkeeper, effectively ending their pursuit of Trapp.

News #Trapp: We‘ve been told that #MUFC made an official offer to another goalkeeper in the last hours. Frankfurt bosses expect him to stay. They don’t search a new No. 1. Their plan: Long-term contract, more salary, position in the club after his career. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 24, 2022

A surprise name that has just popped up is Martin Dubravka.

The Newcastle goalkeeper, who started a large chunk of the Magpies’ games last season, has been relegated to serve as an understudy to the new arrival, Nick Pope, who has been favoured by Eddie Howe.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth reports, “Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle United over the signing of keeper Martin Dubravka.”

“Dubravka now #2 after Nick Pope’s arrival & not in squad at Tranmere tonight.”

“Manchester United want competition for de Gea & Heaton.”

“Dubravka open to the move.”

The 33-year-old shot-stopper made 26 appearances for Newcastle last season.

He is valued at just €4m by Transfermarkt.

Dubravka would certainly be a welcome addition at Old Trafford. He would arrive with extensive experience and the potential to keep the embattled De Gea on his toes.







