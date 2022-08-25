Manchester United security confiscate Glazers out banner from disabled section



A disgusting video has emerged of Manchester United security in an apparent effort to dilute Monday night’s protest against the Glazer family.

In the shocking video, Old Trafford security staff are seen confiscating a Glazers out flag.

This happens in The Red Army disabled section of the Theatre of Dreams.

The 1958, an underground group concerned with protest organization and resistance efforts against United’s ownership, promised to take up the matter with the Manchester United Supporters Trust.

MUST have since assured them that they are on the case.

As per The 1958, the club had no valid reason for their shameful act.

“By the Club’s own definition it does NOT fit into any of the categories (political, commercial, illegal ..)”

This is the state of our club Security illegally confiscating a GLAZERS OUT flag from the TRA disabled section last night By the Club's own definition it does NOT fit into any of the categories (political, commercial, illegal ..) We will be taking this up with @MU_ST directly pic.twitter.com/7Stpc0iZvo — The 1958 (@The__1958) August 23, 2022

Multiple sections of supporters have come out in anger, criticising the club and its security staff for what they see as suppression of their right to air out their grievances against the greedy Glazer family.

Yesterday, MUST issued a statement which raised concerns over the confiscation of banners in the stadium.

In the statement, “MUST, along with TRA and other individuals, have raised concerns with the club over unreasonable confiscation of banners inside the stadium at the match on Monday night.”

“We have been informed that the club has already spoken directly to the individuals concerned and have apologised for the banners being removed.”

In response to the incident and the larger issue of banners confiscation, as per MUST, United said, “Manchester United supports fans’ right to protest in a peaceful, legal and safe manner. We are aware of two instances where flags were taken from supporters ahead of the LFC game.

“The flags have been located and supporters have been contacted to arrange their return.”

United’s comments will do little to abate fan anger that is already at a high in regard to their opinions towards the Glazers.







