Manchester United to host Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Manchester United will face Premiership side Aston Villa at home in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The third-round draw took place this evening on Sky Sports after Newcastle United beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 in the second round.

📆 United have been drawn at home to Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup. #MUFC || #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/lvhsrlMjF2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2022

United only entered the competition in the third round due to European commitments.

Man United were knocked out last year in the third round by West Ham United as Lanzini scored early doors to give the Hammers the edge.

This time West Ham will take on Blackburn at home in the London Stadium.

Rivals Manchester City will face Chelsea whilst holders Liverpool will take on Derby County.

Steven Gerrard’s side will travel to Old Trafford the weekend commencing the 7th of November just two days after they host United at Villa Park in the Premier League.

The last time the two sides met was in the summer when they drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly.

Erik Ten Hag’s side threw away their lead in the dying stages of that match but will hope to get the better of the West Midlands outfit when they host them in the Carabao Cup.

The new manager will surely be looking for a good cup run in his first season at the club, particularly after their shaky start to the season.

In the meantime, United will need to build momentum in the league and get out of the group stages of the Europa League.



