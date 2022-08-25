Manchester United to submit £25m take-it-or-leave-it bid bid for Cody Gakpo

After two dreadful performances in the opening couple of weeks, Erik ten Hag was feeling the heat with the club’s lack of transfer activity becoming a major talking point.

The emphatic win over Liverpool seems to have eased the pressure somewhat but the Dutchman is still eager for the club to get a few more reinforcements in before the transfer window closes.

Following Casemiro’s arrival and the three previous incomings, it seems the former Ajax manager is happy for the time being with his options in the middle of the park and at the back.

All his concentrations are now on improving the team’s attack. The Dutch boss is having to deal with a lot issues ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future to the lack of options in case of injuries.

Gakpo bid incoming

As reported previously, Antony seems to be the most likely arrival at Old Trafford next with the final figure set to be above the €80million that United had bid previously but is not going to cross the €100 million mark.

And he might be joined by another player from the Eredivisie with Cody Gakpo remaining of interest to the Red Devils. Following his side PSV Eindhoven’s exit from the Champions League, the deal seems to be back on.

According to a report in Football Insider, United are set to submit a ‘£25million take-it-or-leave-it bid’ for the Eindhoven star on Thursday. The bid is set to be submitted concurrently with the move for Antony.

The report mentions that United want to secure both wingers this window with Ten Hag keen on bringing the 23-year-old to Manchester. Incidentally, both share the same agency (SEG) as well.

United eye both attackers

Gakpo is a versatile attacker, capable of playing all across the front line as well as the lone man up top. The Netherlands international has a contract with PSV till 2026 with PSV coach and United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy insisting that the club want to keep hold of their star player.

He has been in fine form this season, notching three goals and four assists in seven matches. Gakpo was also named the Dutch Footballer of the Year last season after he helped his club win the Dutch Cup.

His impressive statistics last season included 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 outings across all competitions which prompted the Red Devils to go after him.

The news will no doubt delight fans as they want multiple attacking signings to arrive irrespective of whether Ronaldo stays or not. With strikers at a premium at this stage of the window, Gakpo represents a a shrewd acquisition if the deal does go through.



