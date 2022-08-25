Olympique de Marseille urged to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Marseille have been urged to try and lure Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United this summer, with the Portuguese star’s future still up in the air.

Speaking to Sport Witness ex-Marseille striker Mamadou Niang believes the French club should be doing all they can to persuade Ronaldo to make the switch.

“When you have the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, I think Longoria and McCourt (Marseille owner and president) should jump at the chance and at least give it a try,” he said.

The signing of Ronaldo would no doubt represent a major coup for Marseille, who are desperate to close the mammoth gap between themselves and Paris Saint-Germain.

Should a deal happen, it would see Ronaldo link up with former United teammate, Eric Bailly, who has finalised his switch to the Stade Veledrome in the past hours.

However, a move to France is an unlikely one for Ronaldo, with transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano pouring cold water on any potential deal to side currently sitting second in Ligue 1.

“I want to clarify the Marseille rumours in France. I know their fans are going crazy, but at the moment there is nothing. No meetings, no negotiations,” Romano said.

“They have a project, and as of today Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of that project. With all respect to Ronaldo, they are not working on him because their project and vision is completely different.”

These kind of quotes have been an all too familiar sight for Ronaldo this summer, who has seen a host of potential suitors distance themselves from taking him on, since his admission of wanting to leave Manchester.

United manager Erik ten Hag successfully left Ronaldo out of Monday night’s superb victory over Liverpool and in doing so has seemingly set his blueprint for how he wants to line up this season.

Whilst there’s no doubt Ronaldo still has something to offer United this season, he will have to accept his role in the squad, with Ten Hag favouring a more fluid and interchangeable front three.

With the end of the window closing in, Ronaldo’s hopes for a move have all but evaporated and he looks set to stay at Old Trafford until his contract ends, next summer.

United also remain in the market for addition to their front line, with or without Ronaldo. The club are reportedly close to agreeing a fee for Ajax forward, Antony.







