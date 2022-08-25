Martin Dubravka’s representatives to hold talks with Newcastle United over Manchester United loan bid



Martin Dubravka’s representatives are set to hold talks with Newcastle United this week following Manchester United’s bid yesterday.

That is according to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News, who earlier tweeted:

“Dubravka’s representatives to hold face to face talks with Newcastle United this week.

“Deal under discussion is a loan.

“Personal terms not expected to be an issue.

“Dubravka wants the move.”

The goalkeeper is expected to provide competition for David de Gea, whose performances have been called into question following Manchester United’s poor start to the season.

Dubravka, 33, has been a dependable number one for Newcastle in the past, starting every Premier League minute for The Magpies between 2018 and 2020.

Injuries hampered his gametime thereafter, but he remains a quality shot-stopper who could be a dependable alternative to De Gea should his form deteriorate further.

He is certainly a lot better at claiming crosses stopping 8.1% compared to the Spaniard’s 3.3% over the last 365 days, as per fbref.

Dubravka is hardly a sweeper keeper, however, and does little to defend outside his own penalty area. One could argue that he has not been given the opportunity to do so during his time at St. James’ Park.

In terms of distribution, it is also unlikely to be Ederson-esque, but the Slovakian does not hesitate to go long when under pressure, which could be a positive.

With a loan deal now looking likely, Dubravka will first and foremost be seen as a stop gap – as much to replace the loaned-out Dean Henderson as anything else.







