Video: Richard Arnold says “yes” to Antony questions amid Manchester United bid



Richard Arnold has seemingly confirmed that Antony will be joining Manchester United.

In a video posted by @cetredevils, he nodded when asked “Are we getting Antony?”

He appears to be directing that nod straight to the fans.

Arnold even appears to say “Yes!”

@Centredevils tweeted:

“CEO Richard Arnold’s response on Antony joining #mufc…”

With United preparing a €95m offer for the Brazilian, it certainly looks like a deal is close to completion.

Antony could provide a fantastic option for Erik ten Hag as he looks to add weapons to his attacking line up.

The Peoples Person reported on the impending bid yesterday.

The statistics have also been intensely examined, comparing him to the likes of Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez – revealing interesting things about his underlying numbers.

Antony would be the first attacker to join United this summer.

While a Southampton start would be unlikely regardless of how quickly Arnold can potentially reach a deal, owing to work permit issues, he could well be in line to play against Leicester in the following fixture if all goes well.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

Prepare for the game with our preview, team news and tactical analysis

Get carefully selected news, transfer news, intelligent opinion and humour

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



