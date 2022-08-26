Ajax have rejected Manchester United’s €90 million bid for Antony



Manchester United’s €90 million bid for Antony has reportedly been turned down by Ajax.

According to Mike Verweij, the Red Devils placed a new and improved offer on Friday afternoon but it has been rejected.

“Manchester United have placed a €90M bid for Antony.”

“It’s not certain whether this include bonuses. From within the Johan Cruyff Arena the sounds are still not for sale.”

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the same.

He tweeted: “Manchester United new bid has been rejected by Ajax earlier today. €90m is considered not enough, that’s why Antony is disappointed with Ajax – he only wants United.”

He earlier also mentioned how Ajax were making it really difficult for United.

The two clubs have a good relationship, and it is just about the Dutch club wanting to keep their star man.

Antony is disappointed with Ajax and will continue not to take part in training ahead of their game against FC Utrecht.

The 22 year old is desperate to join Man United, and is said to have handed in a transfer request.

The next few days will prove to be decisive in the Antony deal.

Ajax have not yet found a suitable replacement for the Brazilian, hence are reluctant to sell.



