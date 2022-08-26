Ajax still refusing to sell Antony to Manchester United



Manchester United’s pursuit of Antony has hit a snag, with Ajax still unwilling to sell.

According to the reliable Mike Verweij, a meeting between the Ajax representatives and Antony’s entourage lead to a dead end.

@TheEurpoeanLad recently tweeted:

“JUST IN: A meeting between Huntelaar & Hamstra and Antony, his agents, his lawyers, and his brother took place this morning.

“The outcome of the meeting remained the same, Ajax do NOT want to sell Antony while the player wants to join Manchester United. @MikeVerweij”

Ajax’s refusal to allow the player to leave comes despite Manchester United’s €94m offer.

The Brazilian would become one of the most expensive players in United’s history were the bid to be accepted.

However, at this stage, that looks unlikely.

United are not expected to go beyond their €94m valuation of the player, having initially seen a fee of around €60m as more realistic.

With Antony still insistent on a move to the point of being excluded from first-team duties at Ajax, there is still a chance for the deal to happen.

However, with his entourage unable to convince the Ajax chiefs to let him go despite the money on offer, that chance may be slipping away.

United may well have to look for alternatives and do so quickly, with the window six days from closing without Erik ten Hag having been able to add a single attacking player to his squad.







