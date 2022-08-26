Ajax waiting for replacement before agreeing Antony deal

It has been suggested that Ajax will not sell exciting young winger Antony to Manchester United until they find a suitable alternative, with Hakim Ziyech being the Dutch club’s preferred target.

This latest twist has come via a tweet from knowledgeable Ajax handle @TheEuropeanLad.

“JUST IN: The options behind Hakim Ziyech to replace Antony are from a much lower level. Either Chelsea will lower their price tag or another alternative from the same quality will have to be found. Otherwise Ajax will NOT be keen to sell Antony,” the tweet read.

United’s pursuit of Antony has been ongoing since the opening days of the transfer window, with Erik ten Hag wanting to add the Brazilian to his list of new recruits.

It was believed that Ten Hag was close to getting his main target, with Antony believed to have handed in a transfer request.

In addition, Manchester United’s CEO Richard Arnold teased fans by seemingly confirming that the deal for the winger was done when asked by fans outside Old Trafford.

Ajax have been after Ziyech as a replacement for a few weeks now, however Chelsea are demanding in excess of the €40million they had paid Ajax for the Moroccan’s services back in 2020.

This price seems to be too much for Ajax currently and the deal is on the verge of collapsing, which could end up having a big impact on Antony’s proposed move to Old Trafford.

The tricky winger from Brazil has started this season on fire with a goal and two assists in the two games he has played for Ajax so far.

But following United’s €80 million bid, the Brazil international stopped training after complaining of not being mentally ready. He was even left out of Ajax’s squad for their clash against Sparta Rotterdam.

United’s Dutch boss knows the player well from his time at Ajax, having coached him for two years after his move from Sao Paulo.

He will have to hope his old club Ajax can get their replacement in soon, so the deal can be wrapped up before the window slams shut.



