Antony or Frenkie de Jong for Erik ten Hag says Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth



Manchester United may have to decide between Antony and Frenkie de Jong.

That is according to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News, who earlier tweeted:

“Advanced talks over Antony.

One source clams deal “edging closer”.

Been told signing BOTH Antony & Cody Gakpo is “not likely – but not impossible”.

If Antony signs, I’m told any chance of Frenkie de Jong coming would “not be financially viable”.

Never say never though.”

Advanced talks over Antony. One source clams deal "edging closer". Been told signing BOTH Antony & Cody Gakpo is "not likely – but not impossible". If Antony signs, I'm told any chance of Frenkie de Jong coming would "not be financially viable". Never say never though. #MUFC https://t.co/DKhDLxpSJG — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 25, 2022

United look to be in pole position to sign Antony, especially if Richard Arnold’s apparent confirmation is anything to go by.

But should that deal fall through it is likely that United will put some of that €94m transfer fee towards FC Barcelona’s playmaker instead.

In that instance, United’s interest in Cody Gakpo may also intensify, with Erik ten Hag insisting on having “multiple weapons” among his attacking options.

While Sheth did not completely rule out United moving for De Jong after completing a deal for Antony, two signings of such financial outlay would seem unlikely.

While the Dutchman has been Ten Hag’s top target throughout the summer, he has also held a long-standing interest in the Brazilian winger.

And given the complexity of the now three-month-long De Jong pursuit, it would be understandable for United to miss out on the midfielder – just so long as another of Ten Hag’s priority targets was acquired.

Whether that would mean that an alternative midfielder of a similar profile to De Jong would be signed is unclear at this stage.

While Casemiro certainly fits the criteria of an “elite player” in midfield, he has a notably different skillset to the Dutchman and Manchester United arguably still lack a deep midfield playmaker.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

Prepare for the game with our preview, team news and tactical analysis

Get carefully selected news, transfer news, intelligent opinion and humour

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



