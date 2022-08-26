Antony pleads with Ajax to grant him Manchester United move in interview with Fabrizio Romano



Ajax star Antony has granted Italian journalist and transfers guru Fabrizio Romano an exclusive interview, in an apparent last-ditch attempt to force through a move to Manchester United.

Just hours ago, news emerged that the Dutch champions had rejected an improved €90m from the Red Devils and were still refusing to budge from their position that the 22-year-old was not for sale.

The Brazilian, in an interview with Romano, pleads with his current employers to let him go.

“I made it clear, I want to leave the club,” he said.

“During the window months, meetings continued and I also received a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again: I want to leave.”

“Today, in a meeting with the club I expressed my old interest in leaving the club. Only this time with a considerable offer on the table,”

“Other offers already arrived, Ajax always refused.”

The winger told Romano, “Ajax hinders my exit with the argument that they only have 5 days to replace me.”

“I am not asking for them to release me.”

“I am asking Ajax to sell me as the highest bid received by a player who plays in the Eredivisie in history.”

Antony, in his interview with Romano, also confirmed that he has been angling for a move since February. He reiterates that he is now ready for a fresh challenge, with United the club of his dreams.

“I was very happy in Amsterdam. I won titles and made friends. But now I want to follow my story and dreams.”

“People need to listen to me and understand my motivation which moves me towards happiness. I need to continue performing at the highest level.”

Appealing to Ajax fans who will no doubt feel hard done by their star man, “I hope Ajax fans understand me. The future of a football player is a totally uncertain thing and the opportunities are unique. So my message is one of gratitude.”

