Casemiro’s extensive preparations includes preparing a dossier on match officials – report



Casemiro’s meticulous preparation for games extends to making considerations for match officials.

According to Marcus Alves, the new signing has his entourage come up with a dossier for referees.

“The 30-year-old is so meticulous that, before each match he plays, he commissions a dossier from his staff on the referee.”

“The dossier contains information such as the official’s reputation, how he prefers to be called, where he is from, whether he has another job and his style of match management.”

Casemiro’s preparation, as per Alves, also extends to language and the way he communicates with not only his teammates but also the referee.

“He also began studying English a few years ago to improve his communication with the officials.”

“He believes that to be a sign of respect, but also something that can help deliver an edge for his team.”

One of the former Real Madrid player’s friends, Bruno Dos Anjos remarked, “He plays in a role where you talk a lot to the referees and are more likely to receive a card.”

“So it’s important that they understand what he says and that he’s able to argue with them if necessary as well.”

There is a reason nobody questioned Casemiro’s proclamation of himself as Real Madrid’s “soldier” on the pitch.

Once, the Brazil international was allowed time with his family on holiday in the United States after winning the Copa America.

He reported ten days earlier than when he expected after the Los Merengues suffered a 7-3 thrashing at the hands of their city rivals, Atletico Madrid.

“They {Casemiro family] were all counting down the days for the trip when Real were humiliated 7-3 by cross-city rivals Atletico. At that moment, Casemiro concluded that he simply could not be taking time out to ride rollercoasters and posing for pictures with Mickey Mouse while the club were getting so much criticism.”

“He cut his holidays short and headed back to training 10 days earlier.”

United certainly have a leader on their hands on top of one of the best players in the business in his position. Supporters will be hoping that his habits transmit to his teammates.







