Eric Bailly in loan move from Manchester United to Marseille



Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has secured a loan move away from the club, joining Olympique Marseille on loan.

An announcement has been made on the clubs official website, and a deal has been agreed between the clubs.

Bailly, who joined United in 2016 from Spanish side Villarreal, has only managed 113 appearances in 6 seasons.

And this season he finds himself as 5th choice centre back under new boss Erik ten Hag.

United’s official site went on to explain the details of the loan move, stating that “Bailly’s move to the south of France includes the possibility of a permanent transfer at the end of the season”.

Sky Sports tweeted the news, confirming a season-long loan had been agreed by all parties.

Marseille confirm season-long loan signing of Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/TwY6qhdmPf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 24, 2022

Marseille also confirmed the move for the Ivorian, with a statement that reads “an experienced, fast and powerful central defender, Eric Bailly completes OM’s backline and will use all his qualities to help the club achieve its goals”.

As the 28 year old defender leaves Old Trafford, the move to Ligue 1 will see him playing Champions League football, as Marseille finished second last season.

And the move gives the French runners up the option of securing Bailly’s services for a fraction of the fee United paid for him, 6 years ago.

According to Andy Mitten on Twitter, the clubs have agreed a potential permanent transfer for just €6m.

Eric Bailly on loan to Olympique de Marseille for this season confirmed. OM will pay all his wages. €6 m obligation to buy subject to appearances and OM qualifying for the CL. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) August 24, 2022

With The Red Devils having paid a reported €35m (£30m) for Bailly, the move would show another huge loss on a player who has largely been unused at United.

The arrival of Lisandro Martinez has only pushed Bailly down the pecking order, and with the centre back seen as surplus to Ten Hags requirements, fans are unlikely to see the Ivory Coast international in United red again.







