Erik ten Hag ignores question from Sky Sports journalist during press-conference



Erik ten Hag refused any questions from Sky Sports journalist Gary Cotterill.

In his pre-match press conference for the Premier League clash against Southampton, the United officials blocked Cotterill from asking questions.

He was later ignored by Ten Hag outside at Carrington.

Erik ten Hag showing every other manager in the PL this is how you deal with reporters who arent interested in actual reporting. Just ignore them. pic.twitter.com/9IC6WpnXLD — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) August 26, 2022

United are said to be vexed at Cotterill’s tweet put out after their 4-0 loss at the hands of Brentford.

The tweed read, “#karma,” and was followed by a smiling emoji.

The veteran reported stated:

“I’m surprised. It was just two people doing their job but I’m assuming he was offended by it.”

“The thing at Palace was him doing his job and not commenting and me doing my job and trying to get a comment.”

“I’m only guessing that was the reason. I haven’t been told. You saw what was said but I don’t think it would be too much of a leap to assume it was about that.”

Cotterill was ignored by Ten Hag at Selhurst Park after United’s last game of the season.

The Dutchman was asked whether he is excited to be taking the United job, after which he was pushed away by security.

The reporter was displeased with the entire situation and said: “It doesn’t look good being manhandled by security, Erik. It’s Man United. It’s a big club.”

Gary Cotterill failing to get any words from Erik ten Hag in May pic.twitter.com/PoTwZpKcCw — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 26, 2022

The Sky journalist will be explained by Ten Hag why he decided to act this way.



United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!