Jorge Mendes resumes contact with Napoli for Cristiano Ronaldo transfer



Jorge Mendes has reportedly been in contact with Napoli to discuss a possible move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League and has told his agent to find a club for him.

Napoli are already well-stacked in attacking areas and would need to ship one of their forwards to make way for Ronaldo.

Mendes could help find a good deal for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian would cost more than €100 million and could be offered to Manchester United as part of a deal involving Ronaldo.

At 23, he is one of the best strikers in the world and would be an ideal replacement for the Portuguese.

He is a prolific goalscorer and is a brilliant technician. Osimhen is known for his explosive pass and ruthlessness in front of goal.

Mendes approached AC Milan to discuss a similar deal for Rafael Leao, but they refused.

The Red Devils are currently prioritising a deal for Ajax winger Antony. He is Erik ten Hag’s number one attacking target.

United are said to be confident of signing the Brazilian, for a deal worth €94 million excluding add-ons.

The last few days of the transfer window are expected to be frantic and United fans could expect plenty of surprises.

As per The Telegraph, the club want to bring four more players – a goalkeeper, a midfielder, a right back and a forward.



United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!