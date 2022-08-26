Kevin Trapp rejected Manchester United in favour of Eintracht Frankfurt stay



Kevin Trapp turned down Manchester United in favour of staying at Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to The Athletic, United did make an offer to the German goalkeeper in their search for a player to put pressure on David de Gea.

However, Trapp rejected the offer.

In an Instagram post yesterday he said:

“There have been a lot of reports of interest from Manchester United in the past few days. It is true that there is a written offer.

“Manchester United are a world-class team and the fact that I can deal with and think about such an offer, I hope everyone understands.

“Yesterday, however, I informed the people in charge of both clubs that I had chosen Eintracht.”

Frankfurt were reported to have valued Trapp at around £21m, so United’s interest in the goalkeeper was certainly not a passing fancy.

It does not appear to have been an easy decision for the German either, with Frankfurt’s number one taking days to mull over the offer.

But ultimately, his decision was to stay put.

Missing out on their top target, United have now turned to Martin Dubravka, who they hope to acquire on loan from Newcastle United.

Whether or not the Slovakian can provide the same level of competition for De Gea as Trapp may have done remains to be seen.







