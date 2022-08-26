Liverpool table bid for Frenkie de Jong

It has been a roller-coaster of a start for Manchester United in the Premier League. They currently lie in 14th position after three games, having picked up just a solitary win.

The opening two weeks were a chastening experience for Erik ten Hag as his side not only got comprehensibly beaten by Brighton and Brentford but failed to even do the basics right.

The Liverpool win was a much-needed boost for a demoralised group of players and the Dutch boss and United fans will be hoping for more of the same against Southampton.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are struggling at the moment as they languish in 16th place with no wins to show for their efforts in the opening three weeks.

Liverpool in for FDJ

But they could be about to get one over United as reports have emerged stating that the Reds have made a bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

It is common knowledge that Ten Hag had wanted his compatriot right from the start and fans will be devastated if such a move ends up happening.

🥉| Liverpool have joined the race for Frenkie De Jong, with the club willing to offer £62m plus £9m in add-ons for the Barcelona midfielder. [@elnacionalcat] pic.twitter.com/2e8q8okSsj — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) August 25, 2022

As per a report from Spanish transfer news outlet Futbol Total, who have corroborated claims made by Liverpool fan account Talk of the Kop, the Merseyside club have tabled a bid for the Barca playmaker.

The Premier League giants’ bid includes an initial payment of £53million with add-ons worth another £7million and the total is likely to be around €71million.

That is well-below the €85million amount that was agreed between United and the Camp Nou outfit back in July. Interestingly, the former Ajax star had arrived in La Liga for a sum of €75million.

Deal unlikely at the moment

De Jong has refused to move to United with Barca unable to pay his deferred wages while multiple reports have also stated that the lack of Champions League football has also played its part.

The Athletic have already claimed that there is very little chance of United going in for the diminutive operator after securing Casemiro’s signing.

While Liverpool will be able to deliver on the prospect of Champions League football, it is highly unlikely that Barca will agree to let go off the midfielder for such a sum. Bayern Munich had also tabled a loan request which is likely to be turned down.

Barcelona are desperate for De Jong to either accept a pay cut in line with other senior stars or leave the club. So far, the Netherlands international has not shown any interest in accepting either request.



