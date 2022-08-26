Manchester United could be in for Memphis Depay

Manchester United are currently looking into re-signing Memphis Depay in case the club fails to bring in anyone else this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s primary target to shore up the team’s attack remains Antony, but Ajax’s stance of recruiting a replacement before allowing the deal to progress is slowing things down.

Other targets such as Jamie Vardy and Cody Gakpo were touted with a move to United but ultimately nothing panned out in the end.

According to the Manchester Evening News, despite being confident in securing Antony, the club are also considering making a move for Barcelona’s Depay.

The Dutch international is no stranger to the club having been at the club for one-and-a-half seasons during Louis van Gaal’s last season in charge as well as Jose Mourinho‘s first as manager.

Although it didn’t work out quite as planned, he has had a decent career since moving away from Old Trafford.

🚨 Manchester United are ready to pay €10m to Barcelona for Memphis Depay. (Source: @Ekremkonur) pic.twitter.com/6rfsXVNf2D — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 25, 2022

The club did include a £21m buy-back option during negotiations with Lyon but failed to activate it before his contract expired in 2021.

The outlet reports that with the uncertain future of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, United are keeping tabs on the Dutch international. Add to it the injury woes of Anthony Martial, and a move for Depay makes all the more sense.

It looks as if this will go right down to the transfer deadline day as a departure for the Portuguese striker is far from happening yet.

Barca have been preparing to let go of Depay throughout the summer with Juventus being the club most likely to secure him.

However, a move collapsed at the last stage leaving the Spanish giants scrambling to find a new club for the 28-year-old.

Ten Hag continues to highlight the need for an important character in the dressing room after a diabolical last season.

United will focus on Antony before shifting focus elsewhere with a move for Gakpo not officially ruled out yet.



United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!