Manchester United failed in Benjamin Pavard bid



Manchester United failed in an attempt to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich.

L’Equipe reports that the Red Devils had earmarked the Frenchman as a possible addition early on in the window.

They were not alone, with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus all eyeing Pavard as well.

United are said to have made a move for him a few days ago, before any other European heavyweights could enter the fray. However, their interest was rebuffed.

While Pavard may have been open to the move earlier in the summer, the offer simply came in too late for him.

Several weeks ago, the defender held discussions with Bayern Munich over his future at the club.

During those talks, Pavard opted to stay at the club and see out the two years remaining on his contract.

Valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.com, Pavard came through at LOSC Lille as an elegant centre back. However he has since shifted to a right back position during his time in Germany.

It is likely that United saw the Frenchman as a possible solution to their lack of options at full back.

Diogo Dalot is Erik ten Hag’s first choice right back, despite question over his quality these past few years.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, unfavoured by the new boss, is subject to interest from Crystal Place. It is believed he would be allowed to leave the club for a fraction of the price United paid three years ago – perhaps even on a loan deal.

And while Brandon Williams is set to stay at Old Trafford, United’s options at right back certainly do look slim.







