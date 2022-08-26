Manchester United offering €35M for Watford’s Joao Pedro



Manchester United are in talks for the signature of Joao Pedro, a report claims.

According to journalist Nicolò Schira, the Red Devils have put money forward for the highly-rated Watford youngster.

“Manchester United are in talks to sign JoaoPedro from Watford FC.”

“Offered €35M.”

The Brazilian is one of the latest names that has popped up, with United locked in the search for attacking reinforcements.

The 20-year-old has been widely linked with a move to Newcastle all summer, with Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting last week that a deal for the player had been agreed with Watford.

João Pedro to Newcastle, done deal and here we go! Full agreement as Watford have now accepted final, official bid worth £25m fixed fee, £5m add-ons. 🚨⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #NUFC Deal will also include sell-on clause for 10%. Personal terms already, as been told contract will be until 2028. pic.twitter.com/MejBeGtHQO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2022

A barrage of reports have since come out denying this is the case.

The Magpies have since signed Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, which could signal the end of their pursuit of Pedro.

The reliable Luke Edwards indicated, “Newcastle’s interest in Joao Pedro is over for this transfer window. As reported earlier this week, Magpies had not agreed a fee or deal with Watford. Talks stalled on Monday.”

#nufc interest in Joao Pedro is over for this transfer window. As reported earlier this week, Magpies had not agreed a fee or deal with Watford. Talks stalled on Monday. Have since signed Isak which is likely to mean lit is only loans being looked at until deadline day. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) August 25, 2022

No other credible journalist has come out to support Schira’s claim that United are interested in Pedro, let alone that a bid had been made.

For this reason, it is doubtful that there is any substance to the story of a potential switch for the Watford forward to Old Trafford.

It is also perhaps unlikely that club chiefs would spend such a high sum on a relatively unknown player with various other targets pending and with only days left in the transfer market.

