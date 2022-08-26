Home » Manchester United offering €35M for Watford’s Joao Pedro

Manchester United offering €35M for Watford’s Joao Pedro

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United are in talks for the signature of Joao Pedro, a report claims.

According to journalist Nicolò Schira, the Red Devils have put money forward for the highly-rated Watford youngster.

“Manchester United are in talks to sign JoaoPedro from Watford FC.”

“Offered €35M.”

The Brazilian is one of the latest names that has popped up, with United locked in the search for attacking reinforcements.

The 20-year-old has been widely linked with a move to Newcastle all summer, with Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting last week that a deal for the player had been agreed with Watford.

A barrage of reports have since come out denying this is the case.

The Magpies have since signed Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, which could signal the end of their pursuit of Pedro.

The reliable Luke Edwards indicated, “Newcastle’s interest in Joao Pedro is over for this transfer window. As reported earlier this week, Magpies had not agreed a fee or deal with Watford. Talks stalled on Monday.”

No other credible journalist has come out to support Schira’s claim that United are interested in Pedro, let alone that a bid had been made.

For this reason, it is doubtful that there is any substance to the story of a potential switch for the Watford forward to Old Trafford.

It is also perhaps unlikely that club chiefs would spend such a high sum on a relatively unknown player with various other targets pending and with only days left in the transfer market.

