Manchester United rubbish Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting Lisbon rumours

Manchester United continue to downplay reports claiming Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on a sensational return to Sporting Lisbon.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Ronaldo has dominated headlines right throughout the summer transfer window.

However, despite his agent Jorge Mendes’ best efforts, a move has not materialised yet with the chance that he will leave this month decreasing by the day.

Multiple links to French, Italian and German teams have all been squashed in a matter of days.

Now it looks like United are doing the same thing after recent reports suggested that a return to Sporting was on the cards for the Portugal international.

According to the Daily Mail, the club have downplayed the latest report claiming Ronaldo’s return to his native country is ‘99 per cent done’.

It’s clear to see that he wants to leave the club in order to pursue his record of remaining as the top goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.

The Red Devils failed to qualify for this season’s competition after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season following a disastrous run of games towards the back-end of last season.

The Peoples Person initially reported the article from CaughtOffside claiming that the Portuguese club are preparing for the return of Ronaldo.

Erik ten Hag recently took over as manager and has used the 37-year-old striker sparingly with the uncertainty around his future yet to be decided.

The outlet also mentions whether Sporting can financially support this type of transfer with the player’s high wage demands currently presenting an issue.

United sources continue to deny this transfer rumour despite Ronaldo still wanting to leave the club this month.

After a disappointing start to the season, it feels like it would be in the club’s best interest to let go of the striker.

However, at this late stage of the window, it might be hard to replace him, leaving the club without a recognised out-and-out striker.



