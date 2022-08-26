Martin Dubravka keen to sign for Manchester United from Newcastle United



Martin Dubravka is likely to sign for Manchester United, pending the finalisation of an agreement with Newcastle United.

The player is set on the move and now the clubs have only the finer details left to discuss.

The goalkeeper would join from Newcastle on a season-long loan deal according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

“Martin Dúbravka is prepared to agree on personal terms with Manchester United, not an issue – he’s very keen on the move.

“Up to the two clubs now, talks ongoing.

“Loan with £5m buy option clause not mandatory now discussed.

“Kevin Trapp deal, 100% off.”

The Red Devils have been searching for a goalkeeper to challenge David de Gea for his number one spot.

Dean Henderson was allowed to join Nottingham Forest on loan earlier in the summer with the player having no intention of staying at Old Trafford to compete for a place.

That move has left Manchester United light in the goalkeeper department, with only Tom Heaton as cover for the underperforming David de Gea.

In Dubravka United will be signing an experienced Premier League proven goalkeeper.

The Slovakian has been at St James’ Park for five years and has proven himself a capable shot-stopper in difficult circumstances.

However having lost his place to new signing Nick Pope, his parent club are set to allow him to join Man United for the season.

With De Gea enduring a horrific start to the season by conceding seven goals in his opening three games – over half of those against Brentford – Dubravka may well fancy his chances of taking over at Old Trafford.

United did try to sign Kevin Trapp prior to their pursuit of the Newcastle keeper, but the German shot-stopper elected to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt.

In setting their sights on Dubravka as an alternative, the Red Devils have arguably opted for a more short-term option, particularly given the loan status of the deal.

Should he impress, however, United will have a £5m option to buy included in the deal.







