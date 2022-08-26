Omonia FC – Who Manchester United will face in the Europa League Group Stage



Omonia FC Nicosia were drawn in Europa League Group E along with Manchester United earlier today.

The 21-time First Division winners are an unfamiliar name to many, although their manager will be well known among UK football fans.

Neil Lennon took the reigns back in March, trading one green-hooped side for another.

He won his first trophy just three months in with a victory by penalties over Ethnikos Achna in the Cypriot Cup.

Lennon took over after a dismal league campaign saw Omonia slip out of the top six in the Cypriot First Division.

Their former manager was dismissed despite his incredible accomplishments in taking the club to the Champions League, the Cypriot title, and the group stages of both the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League.

That manager?

Henning Berg.

Widely praised for fostering incredible defensive performances from a team built on local Cypriot talent, Berg left the club with his head held high back in February.

Having made 66 appearances for Manchester United during perhaps the most successful spell of Sir Alex Ferguson’s illustrious career, it seems Berg picked up a thing or two up about management.

But it will be Neil Lennon’s side that United face and so no romantic homecoming for the Norwegian.

A fiery encounter can be expected instead, with the former Celtic boss losing none of his edge in the sun of Cyprus (he was sent off in extra time of that Cup Final).

It is difficult to know what kind of side Lennon’s Omonia will be when they meet Manchester United, with the Cypriot season only just starting tomorrow, but the core of the locally sourced team built by Berg is still there.

It has, however, been supplemented by transfers from around Europe, with Omonia now seemingly following suit with their domestic competitors in relying on imported talent.

The tie may have been more magical had Berg still been in charge, but it will likely be a special encounter nonetheless.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

Prepare for the game with our preview, team news and tactical analysis

Get carefully selected news, transfer news, intelligent opinion and humour

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



