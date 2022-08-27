Casemiro to wear number 18 for Manchester United



Manchester United new boy Casemiro has been confirmed as the next wearer of the number eighteen jersey.

Eighteen was freed up only this summer, when the departure of Juan Mata allowed Bruno Fernandes to switch to his favoured number eight.

United fans will be hoping that the 18 gives Casemiro has the same good fortune as it gave Fernandes when he first joined the club.

The Portuguese turned United’s fortunes around when he signed in January 2020.

His creativity was a much-needed boost to a team that had been turning to the likes of Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard in attacking midfield roles.

One could draw a parallel to Casemiro’s current situation already, with the five-time Champions League winner taking on a defensive midfield role previously staffed by Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

Whether he can be as much of a catalyst as Fernandes was remains to be seen, although he certainly arrives with greater pedigree.

Casemiro is also taking on a number the wearers of which have both captained the club in competitive fixtures.

Bruno Fernandes has stood in as captain in Harry Maguire’s absence while wearing the shirt, while his predecessor, Ashley Young, was club captain under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho.

Young held the number for the best part of a decade, but before him there was the most famous wearer of the eighteen.

Paul Scholes, the ginger ninja, wore the eighteen from 1996 to 2011.

He wore it playing off the front man, he wore it playing box to box and he wore it as a midfield conductor. He wore it very well.

If Casemiro can come close to his success as an eighteen, Old Trafford will be a very happy place indeed.







