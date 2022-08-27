Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire benched again for Man United vs Southampton



Erik ten Hag has left Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire on the bench again today for the lunchtime kickoff against Southampton.

📋 Presenting the United XI for today's lunchtime kick-off! 🍽#MUFC || #SOUMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 27, 2022

The news is particularly biting for Ronaldo as Anthony Martial is ruled out through injury in the centre-forward position.

Anthony Elanga is preferred, meaning that Marcus Rashford will once again spearhead the attack.

In defence, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez continue their centre back partnership and Tyrell Malacia retains his place at left back ahead of Luke Shaw.

Casemiro will have to wait for his debut, with Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes all continuing from the Liverpool victory.

The team is unchanged from that match.

The bench is a strong one, with Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Van de Beek, Casemiro, Fred, Garnacho, Ronaldo and Tom Heaton all hoping for minutes.

Victor Lindelof is still absent with injury but is expected to be fit for next week. The prognosis on Martial’s troubled Achilles heel is, as yet, unknowm.

The Southampton side for the match is:

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Elyounoussi, Aribo, Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Romeu, Perraud, Armstrong, Mara, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery.

A win for United could put them up to sixth in the table, at least for a few hours.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Can Ten Hag’s army win their next battle on the south coast? Get the Southampton edition of the Matchday Magazine, out now!