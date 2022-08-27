Lisandro Martinez posts incredible stats in another man-of-the-match performance vs. Southampton



Manchester United fought hard for a 1-0 win victory against Southampton, in Erik ten Hag’s second victory in the Old Trafford dugout.

United clinched all three points through a Bruno Fernandes goal, who converted a brilliant Diogo Dalot cross.

However, the Red Devils were far from perfect and were second best in large phases of the game.

Ten Hag’s side finished the game with 52% possession, compared to the Saints’ 48%.

There was not much to separate the two sides in terms of shots on target. United had 11 attempts at goal, with only 6 being on target.

Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men had 17 shots, 6 more than their opponents, with 5 being on target.

United completed 400 passes, with a pass accuracy of 73%.

Southampton made 39 fewer passes than the 20-time English champions, with a similar pass success rate.

The standout performer in Ten Hag’s defensive masterclass was Lisandro Martinez.

As in Monday’s match against Liverpool, the Argentine had another monster performance and he is quickly silencing his doubters in England.

Martinez, who has come under scrutiny over his height, won an immense 5/5 aerial duels against Southampton. He was not beaten even once in the air.

Lisandro Martinez won 5/5 aerial duels against Southampton, more than any other player player on the pitch. Weakness??? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2RhKyIw5Rk — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 27, 2022

The 24-year-old also won 100% of his ground duels, coming out on top in every single challenge he went into.

The former Ajax player, who is becoming an Old Trafford cult hero already, completed 100% of his dribbles and had 48 touches of the ball.

Martinez had 61 touches of the ball and made an impressive 7 clearances. He also intercepted the ball 4 times.

Lisandro Martinez’s game by numbers vs. Southampton: 100% ground duels won

100% successful dribbles

61 touches

48 passes

7 clearances

5/5 aerial duels won

4 interceptions Another player of the match performance and a clean sheet. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/XfvAuTEBmi — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 27, 2022

Awarded man-of-the-match and rightly so, he crowned his masterclass with a clean sheet that will bode well for the team’s confidence ahead of Leicester City on Thursday.

