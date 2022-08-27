Man United bid €10m for Memphis Depay, report claims

Manchester United have made a €10m bid for former player Memphis Depay, according to a report from Spain.

The news comes from Twitch TV’s Gerard Romero, via a tweet from @mufcmpb.

Manchester United have made a €10m bid for Memphis Depay. #MUFC [@gerardromero] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 27, 2022

The news comes as Barcelona head coach Xavi confirms “I don’t rule out any situation, I contemplate everything in entrances and exits”, when speaking of the last few days of the transfer window.

The return of Memphis would be a controversial one, with many fans considering his first stint under Louis van Gaal to have been something of a failure.

However, United are woefully short of strikers and €10 million for a player with 80 caps for Holland represents very good value for money.

Moreover, the Dutchman might think he has a point to prove at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen whether he would be keen on such a move or not.

Barcelona, for their part, would probably be willing to accept, as they are keen to free up salaries from their wage bill.

The 28 year old scored seven goals and provided five assists in his 53 games for United between 2015 and 2017.

He got off to a decent start, forging a good relationship with Luke Shaw down the left flank, but a horrific injury to Shaw seemed to also affect Depay’s form and he was never able to pick up where he left off.

Reported off-field distractions and obsessiveness with his image was made much of in the press, which is another reason fans might be reluctant to have him back.







