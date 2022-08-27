Manchester United set to increase bid in order to seal Antony transfer

Manchester United have three points to show after as many games in the Premier League and it has been far from smooth sailing for new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is facing the same issues which at one point had plagued his predecessors. From an inconsistent team which manages to put in their maximum effort in selected games to a below-par transfer department.

Right from the start, the former Ajax boss had informed the club of his targets but the club have been slow to act as usual and have let deals slip them by while they have had to overpay for some because of coming late to the party.

Tyrell Malacia’s arrival was the only smart and quick deal pulled off by the club. They took their time before managing to get free agent Christian Eriksen to sign on the dotted lines.

Another bid on the way

The Casemiro deal was also quite pricey as United entered negotiations quite late. Lisandro Martinez‘s arrival from Ajax was also not without its issues but a deal for his former teammate Antony is set to go down to the wire.

United have so far had two huge bids in the range of €80million and €90million rejected by the Eredivisie champions. But this is not expected to stop United’s pursuit of the Brazilian winger.

According to Paul Hirst of The Times, the Red Devils are expected to go back with another bid as Ten Hag is desperate for the Brazil international to join his team.

Ajax have a habit of playing hardball when selling players and that was evident even during negotiations for Martinez. They increased the price at the last moment in the hopes of earning a larger fee.

What will the final figure be?

“(Ajax) have told the club that they may have to pay more than €100 million (about £85 million) to sign the 22-year-old,” was Ajax’s message according to the article.

There are doubts whether United will go past the €100 million threshold but another increased bid is likely. As reported previously, the amount might be closer to the €94 million mark. United hope that will be enough to finally land their desired attacker.

Antony and his entourage are not happy with the way the Dutch champions are delaying his move.

“Antony is becoming restless at the two clubs’ failure to agree a fee for him. The versatile winger has not trained with Ajax all week and has been left out of the Dutch club’s squad for tomorrow’s match against Utrecht,” the article goes on to elucidate further.

Ajax also need to get a replacement in and they have earmarked former star Hakim Ziyech for the role but Chelsea are demanding a lot of money to sell the Morocco international and that might be part of the delay.



