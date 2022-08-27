Manchester United’s transfer window: who should leave and who should stay at Old Trafford?



At today’s press conference ahead of tomorrow’ match against Southampton, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked about the futures of fringe players Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams.

“It can be [that they leave] but, who you are talking about, they are in this moment not available. So I don’t think they will go out in this window,” the boss replied.

This leaves the question, with just six days to go, who else, if anyone, is likely to leave United in this transfer window?

In terms of permanent transfers, the players whose names have been linked with departures are Harry Maguire (linked with a move to Chelsea if their bid for Wesley Fofana falls through), Marcus Rashford (rumoured to be a target for Paris Saint Germain), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (with interest from Crystal Palace), James Garner (with a £14m asking price and interest from several Premier League clubs) and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Of these, the last three seem the most realistic but moving Garner on at this stage could prove to be a mistake.

With Eric Bailly having left on loan to Marseille and Victor Lindelof, Jones and Tuanzebe injured, United would need to keep Maguire as cover for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, so it seems almost impossible that he would be allowed to leave.

Likewise Rashford may find himself as a regular on the bench if United succeed in signing Antony from Ajax or Cody Gakpo from PSV, but with little cover, it’s very unlikely he would be allowed to go, even if the option were to become a real one.

If Wan-Bissaka is sold early enough, United may be able to make a move for a replacement right back such as Barcelona’s Sergino Dest or Inter’s Denzel Dumfries.

United might be better allowing Ronaldo to leave than having an unhappy megastar casting a massive shadow around the club.

Tahith Chong is another player who could be moved on permanently, having spent the best part of the last three years on loan.

In terms of loans, decisions still have to be made about the likes of Hannibal Mejbri (linked with Birmingham City), Zidane Iqbal, Shola Shoretire, Amad Diallo, Anthony Elanga, Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho, among others.

Pellistri is probably set to stay due to being injured.

Of the rest, Zidane and Garnacho could be kept at the club to nurture their exceptional talents. Anthony Elanga may be loaned out if Antony and/or Gakpo join. However, bearing in mind the five sub rule this season, there is plenty more scope to blood some youngsters during the course of the season.

Our view of what should happen over the rest of the window is:



Sell: Wan-Bissaka, Chong

Release: Ronaldo

Loan: Hannibal, Shoretire, Amad, Elanga

Promote to first team squad: Iqbal, Garnacho





