Martin Dubravka agrees personal terms with Man United



Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano relayed the news this evening, confirming that there is no deal as yet between the clubs.

“Martin Dubravka has agreed personal terms with Manchester United,” Romano tweeted.

“He’s hoping for Newcastle to agree and let him go as it’s a massive opportunity.

“#MUFC Utd are offering loan with £5m buy option, Newcastle still asking for permanent but Dubravka hopes they will let him go.”

A loan with buy option is the perfect arrangement for United as they watch with interest how their own loanee, Dean Henderson, performs at Nottingham Forest.

With David de Gea being in the last year of his contract and doubts increasingly expressed about his ability to come off his line and play sweeper-keeper, the club might decide to replace him at the end of the season.

His wages, reported to be over £350,000 a week, are by far the highest of any goalkeeper in the world and it is unlikely the club would want to renew at that level as he enters his 33rd year next season.

Henderson could be the natural successor, although an ill-advised interview at the start of the season about his treatment under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have burnt a few bridges in terms of a future at the club.

Dubravka is one of four keepers at Newcastle and has lost his place in the starting XI to Nick Pope.

He would be an upgrade on the current number 2 at United, Tom Heaton, a safe pair of hands but now 36 years of age.

The Slovakian himself is 33 but as an established Premier League keeper, a one year loan of a player of that age should be a safe move for United.